Police rescues two from kidnappers  

The Eastern Regional Police has rescued two persons, Eric Amponsah, 34, and Enoch Addo, 26, a the taxi driver at Ayisikrom near Nankese in the Eastern Region.

The police also arrested two suspects, Kwadwo Asare, 22 and Fatawu Lukeman, 27, while six other suspects escaped arrest.

The suspects during police investigations, confessed that they were recruited for kidnapping operations by one “Igboman” who visited Ayisikrom recently.

The Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ebenezer Tetteh in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said, the two arrested suspects, in the company of six others, armed with axes, cutlasses and other unfamiliar weapons invaded the home of Mr Sarpong and stole his 42 inches Nasco television set worth GH¢1,800.00, three sound speakers worth GH¢1,500.00 and an amplifier also valued at GH¢800.00.

The suspects took an amount of GH¢14,000.00 and damaged his sliding glass door, window and two wooden doors all worth GH¢3,550.00.

DSP Tetteh said, the suspects also assaulted and kidnapped Aponsah, who is the son of Mr Sarpong and Addo, the taxi driver of Mr Sarpong.

The suspects also drove away the taxi cab of Mr Sarpong with registration number ER 418-16.

DSP Tetteh said the suspects later called Mr Sarpong, the complainant, and asked for a ransom of GH¢40,000.00 for the release of his son and taxi driver.

He said the suspects also managed to collect GH¢700.00 from the brother of Mr Amponsah but failed to release the victims.

DSP Tetteh said the Police acting on intelligence managed to trace and locate where the suspects were hiding in the forest of Ayisikrom .

DSP Tetteh said the suspects called Mr Sarpong again requesting for a reduced ransom of GH¢37,000.00 for the release of the victims.

The Police then spotted the eight suspects and the victims in the forest but were able to arrest only two due to the terrain of the forest.

DSP Tetteh said one of the suspects arrested, Asare, got injured and is receiving medical treatment at the Eastern Regional Hospital under police guard.

He said the other suspect Lukeman, is in police custody to assist in investigations.

DSP Tetteh said all the stolen items were retrieved from the forest.

He assured that the Police is doing everything possible to arrest the remaining six suspects, who managed to escape arrest.

Source: GNA