Three executives of concern citizens of Tarkwa-Nsuaem, 9 others arrested

Three executives of the concern citizens of Tarkwa-Nsuaem who were preparing to demonstrate on Monday over the dilapidated state of some portions of the Tarkwa-Takoradi Highway have been apprehended by the Tarkwa Divisional Police Command.

They are Mr David Kumi, president, Mr Samuel Kwasi Asare, secretary and Mr Nicolas Worwornyo, organizer.

Nine bands men who were hired by the group to provide music for the demonstrators were also arrested.

They are ; Nana Kwame Agama, Andrews Archer, Stephen Ackah, Nana Akye, Nanaba Boadi, Kojo Baodi, Samuel Owiredu, Alex Aseidu and Clement Donkor.

The suspects who have been conveyed to the Sekondi Takoradi High court for prosecution has been charged for contempt of court.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Dennis Abade, Divisional Commander of Tarkwa, confirmed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA).

He said the leadership of the group notified the police of its pending demonstration scheduled on June 24, 2019, but the police asked them to hold on as they did not have enough men on the ground.

Mr Abade said the leadership of the group insisted to carry out the demonstration and this compelled the Command to proceed to the Tarkwa circuit court for an order to restrain them from embarking on the exercise.

The Divisional Commander said even though an injunction was placed on the exercise, in the early hours of June 24, 2019, the group gathered at the Akyem junction to begin the demonstration and they arrested them to face the law.

He recalled that in the group’s previous demonstrations, they did not adhere to the agreement made with the Police and rather blocked the road for several hours and damaged properties.

“We have picked intelligence from the grounds that they were going to divide the roads into several portions to prevent vehicles from moving and if we don’t stop them, business people and school children are going to suffer” he added.

As of 0630 hours that the GNA got to Akyem junction there was heavy security presence.

Some demonstrators clad in red attire and bands carried placard with the inscription “Tarkwa is sick”.

Source: GNA