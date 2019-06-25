Cashew is the future of Adaklu – DCE

Mr Phanuel Donkor Kadey, the District Chief Executive of Adaklu said the Assembly is strategizing to use cashew cultivation to eliminate poverty in the farming area.

“Adaklu land supports cashew cultivation so we are investing in large scale cultivation to make the District a hub for cashew by 2023,” he said at a short ceremony, where the Assembly presented 60,000 cashew seedlings to the District Department of Agriculture for distribution to farmers for free.

The distribution of the cashew seedlings is under the government’s Planting for Export and Rural Development in line with the Planting of Food and Jobs initiative.

The DCE advised farmers, especially the youth, to venture into cashew farming to enhance their lot, saying, “there is money in cashew. In four years, you will start smiling with improved living status.”

He said the Department of Agriculture is ready to offer technical support to farmers and also urged schools to consider “school level agriculture” and plant cashew.

Mr Kadey said apart from the economic benefits, the plantations would improve the vegetation and tourist potential of Adaklu.

Mama Dzankuia II, Queenmother of Adaklu Waya, warned against bush burning and the use of cashew plants as wood fuel and urged women to take advantage of the intervention.

She appealed to chiefs and the people of the area to release land to women to cultivate cashew to support the family.

Source: GNA