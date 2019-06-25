Assembly members need monthly allowance – DCE

Mr Phanuel Donkor Kadey, the District Chief Executive of Adaklu has reiterated the call for Assembly members to be placed on monthly allowances.

He said Assembly members are the first port of call for people at the grassroots and need regular financial support to promote rapid community development.

Mr Kadey said this when he presented 21 motorbikes to Assembly members of Adaklu and one each to the Adaklu Tonu Area Council and Tordzenu Area Council.

The motorbikes were given to the Assembly by the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development in collaboration with the National Association of Local Authorities of Ghana (NALAG).

He said the Assembly member position is gradually becoming unattractive because there is no monthly allowance attached to it and said when Assembly members are empowered financially, they could do more to take local governance closer to the people.

Mr Kadey said a regular allowance regime would make Assembly members more accountable and responsive to the needs of their communities, strengthen sub-structures and coordinate development.

He said the presentation of motorbikes to Assembly members was an indication that government attached importance to their work and asked them to use the bikes for their electoral area mobilization and not for commercial purposes.

Mama Dzankuia II, Queen mother of Adaklu Waya said it was time Assembly members are supported to engage people in their communities because, “their work is difficult” and urged the Assembly members to take good care of the bikes.

Reverend Fred Agbogbo, the Presiding Member of Adaklu Assembly also asked the beneficiaries to put the motorbikes to good use.

He expressed gratitude to government for supporting Assembly members with motorbikes and pleaded that Assembly members’ end of service benefits be placed on the consolidated fund and not on the local Assemblies.

Source: GNA