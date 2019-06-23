Kotoko for CAF Champions League

Asante Kotoko will represent Ghana at the 2019/2020 Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Champions League after defeating Karela United 4-1 on penalties in the finals of the Tier One Competition of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Normalisation Committee Special Competition.

Karela scored first through Emmanuel Osei Baffour in the 50th minute, after sending shot outside the penalty box.

Kotoko responded to the lead and piled pressure on Karela for the equalizer which materialized in the 72nd minute through a spot kick.

Abdul Fatwu Safiw converted for Kotoko to put them a level pegging and managed to drag the game into penalty shoot-out.

Abdul Ganiyu, Daniel Darkwah, Abdul Fatawu and Naby Keita scored for Kotoko, whilst Agyemang Yeboah was the only one who converted his kick for Karela FC, with Ampem Dacosta, Patrick Yeboah all missing targets for Karela.

Source: GNA