Police rescues 19 trafficked girls

The Yeji District Police Command in the Bono East Region has rescued 19 girls who were being trafficked from the Northern Region to Kumasi.

Chief Inspector Augustine Kingsley Oppong, the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regional Police Public Relations Officer who briefed the Ghana News Agency on Thursday said the Yeji District Police Commander Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mr. Owoahene Acheampong, had information that some girls were being clandestinely transported to Kumasi.

He said a team of Police Officers were deployed to the bank of the Volta Lake at Yeji and found the 19 girls aged between nine and 16 with one Jato Jonas about to board a vehicle to Kumasi.

Chief Inspector Oppong said Police arrested Jonas, a 29-year-old unemployed and escorted him and the girls to the Yeji Police Station, adding that when interrogated the suspect stated that he was taking them (girls) to the Amantin Agro-Processing Company in the Atebubu-Amantin Municipality to harvest beans.

He said the Police had since referred the case to the Bimbila Police in the Northern Region to trace the parents of the girls and continue with investigation and to charge and prosecute the suspect to serve as deterrent to others.

Source: GNA