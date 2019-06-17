Ningo–Prampram NDC Constituency Chairman set to unseat Sam George.

Mr. Michael Kwetey Tetteh, Constituency Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress NDC in the Ningo –Prampram constituency says he is ready to unseat Mister Samuel Nartey George, the incumbent Member of Parliament(MP).

In an exclusive interview with the Ghana New Agency, Mr. Micheal Kwetey Tetteh, blamed Mr. Samuel George for his unexplained disqualification to contest the 2015 local parliamentary primaries which he could have won.

He accused the MP of betraying the trust of the people by not walking his campaign talk and even leading them into cynicism and desperation but through his instrumentality, the trust for the party was building up and it is now obvious that, “Sam George is holding the seat in trust for me. “

The Constituency Chairman said the NDC had become more attractive in the Ningo Prampram since he assumed the position as the constituency chairman.

He added that he had acquired a parcel of land and was building an ultra-modern office for the party in the constituency saying, ‘I have bought five pickups for the party with my own resources and I am the most popular politician in Ningo-Prampram now.”

Mr. Tetteh said the delegates had impressed on him to contest the incumbent MP and was hopeful the delegates would honour him with a resounding victory over Mr. Sam George.

The Ningo – Prampram constituency has 37 electoral areas.

Source: GNA