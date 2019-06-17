Huawei launches Y9 Prime 2019 smartphone

Huawei Consumer Business Group (BG) has announced the addition of Huawei Y9 Prime 2019, with a revolutionary Auto Pop-up Selfie Camera to it rank of smartphones on the market.

The Y9 Prime device is packed with premium features and innovations, including; a new and improved display and new uninterrupted Ultra Full-View Display, a panoramic viewing experience, which cost GH¢1,299.

Mr Simon Liu, the Country Manager for West Africa who outdoored the new products in Accra said the new device was available for pre-orders from June 14 and was accompanied by an exclusive offer on pre-order bundles starting at GH¢500.

He said the Y9 Prime 2019, which comes in three colours, namely Midnight Black, Sapphire Blue, and Emerald would be available from June 22.

With the new device, Mr Liu, said it was part of the company’s strategy to increase its market share in the country.

He said statistics from the year 2017 to 2018, Huawei witnessed a steady growth in the global high-end market share from 11.0 per cent to 17.4 per cent.

Highlighting on some of the features, Mr Dennis Laryea, Marketing Manager for Huawei Ghana said the phone had a size of 6.59 inches with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 FHD+ and an aspect ratio of 19:5:9, the display is 91 per cent pure screen estate, and allow users to enjoy a display of authentic and rich colors with a wide color gamut of 85 per cent.

Other distinctive designs, he said included; a triple camera and fingerprint sensor, while the bottom two-thirds had a minimalistic look with a darker hue.

Mr Laryea said the Auto Pop-up Selfie Camera seemingly invisible, was tucked away and only pop-up automatically out of the top of the phone when needed.

“Once the camera is turned on and selfie mode is selected, the front camera will. It also includes an intelligent protective feature that detects free falls and automatically retracts the lens as much as possible,” he added.

The new device, he said had an Ultra Large 4000 mAh battery for extended periods of intensive use, uses a Type-C port, and runs on Android 9.0 with the EMUI 9.0, which learns and analyses user behaviour which enabled a more optimized user experience and has a 12.9 per cent higher performance.

In terms of storage, he stated that the Y9 Prime 2019 had four Gigabits RAM and 128 Gigabits Read Only Memory and an Expanded Memory up to 512GB.

Source: GNA