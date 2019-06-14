Prioritize concerns of private sector for rapid economy growth – GCCI

Government has been urged to appreciate the significant contribution of business community significant contribution to the country’s socio-economic development and have its key concerns prioritized for faster growth.

President of Ghana Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI), Nana Dr Appiagyei Dankawoso I, who made the call in Wa said government could not do any meaningful thing without involving the private sector described as the engine of growth.

He indicated that the private sector had supported the country’s economy in diverse ways as it employed about 94 percent of Ghana’s workforce and contributes greatly to revenue generation.

He said this when he paid a courtesy call on Upper West Regional Minister, Dr Hafiz Bin-Salih, in his office to establish a relationship between the Regional Coordinating Council and the business community.

He was accompanied by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Chamber, Mr Mark Badu Aboagye, the Upper West Regional Chairman of the Chamber, Mr Bennim Justice and other members from GCCI.

Nana Dankawoso I added that the sector was looking to see how best it could support good policies the government had put in place and to make sure people did what was right, especially regarding tax payment.

“It is my mandate to make sure the private sector go with what is right and contribute their quota to the socio-economic development of the country”, he said.

On his part, Dr Hafiz Bin-Salih, Upper West Regional Minister said government had appreciated the contributions of the private sector and that was why the government had created congenial environment for the sector to operate.

He said the Upper West was one of the most peaceful regions and invited many more businessmen to come and operate in the region and its myriad opportunities.

Leading government pro-poor programmes and policies have created the chance for people to produce more raw materials such as Cotton, Maize, Millet, Shea nut and Cashew.

The Minister noted that there was the need for the establishment of factories to process to absorb the materials being churned out.

“I believe strongly that if you take the need to establish a factory in the region, you will never regret,” he added.

Source: GNA