Chief Justice instructs the closure of District Court ‘2’

Her Ladyship the Chief Justice, Justice Sophia A.B. Akuffo, has directed the closure of the District Court ‘2’ Adjabeng due to its deplorable state.

The decision to close down the court was taken following the visit of the Chief Justice to the District Court, Adjabeng, on Thursday, May 30 as part of her tour of courts in the Greater Accra Region.

A statement by Cynthia Pamela A. Addo, the Judicial Secretary and copied the Ghana News Agency, said at the District Court, Adjabeng, it was noted that due the deplorable state of the District Court ‘2’, it had been rendered totally unfit for purpose.

The closure took effect from June 7.

It said henceforth, all cases at the District Court ’2’ would be transferred to the District Court ‘1’, Adjabeng.

The statement assured the general public and stakeholders that the decision to close down the District Court ‘2’ Adjabeng would be in the best interest of all parties, and that, the Judiciary would continue to count on their cooperation.

“We regret any inconvenience this decision may cause to lawyers, court users and the general public,” it added.

Source: GNA