Residents of Accra cautioned against cholera outbreak

The Greater Accra Regional Health Directorate has cautioned the public on the potential outbreak of cholera and other infectious diseases in the Region.

The Directorate said with the onset of the rains coupled with poor sanitary conditions and other prevailing circumstances, it was likely to experience these occurrences.

It has therefore advised the public to adopt certain preventive measures and precautions to reduce the menace and protect themselves against the disease.

This was contained in a press release signed by Dr (Mrs) Charity Sarpong, the Greater Accra Regional Director of Health Service and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Thursday.

The statement said in order to prevent these diseases the public should adhere to maintaining food and water safety by drinking safe water, washing fruits and vegetables well before eating.

They should also cover food always, eating food that was served hot and free from dust, flies and dirt.

She said piped water sources and sachet may not be safe for drinking and should be boiled.

According to the statement the public should always wash hands with soap under safe running water after using the toilet, before eating or preparing food, before feeding a baby, before serving meals and after taking care of sick persons.

The statement said cholera could be prevented by keeping the environment clean by not defecating in the open rather use toilet facility, clean toilet and surfaces contaminated with faeces with disinfectant and keep uncollected rubbish covered.

The statement said persons who showed symptoms of diarrhea should start taking Oral Rehydration Salt (ORS) immediately or report immediately to a nearby facility for treatment.

