There is no imminent threat to country’s security – Minister

The National Security officials who held a crunch meeting at the Jubilee House have concluded that there is no actionable intelligence or imminent threat to the country’s safety.

They said the country’s risk profile remained largely unchanged despite the recent terrorist attacks in the West Africa sub-region.

A statement issued and signed by Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the Minister of Information on Tuesday, urged Ghanaians, foreigners and visitors to continue their normal life without fear or panic.

It, however, encouraged all and sundry to be security conscious as always, adding that the Government would continue to re-tool the security apparatus to be ready to tackle any major security threat within the country’s jurisdiction.

“Potential visitors are equally advised that just like the other western jurisdiction, the isolated incidents of crime should and indeed, does not undermine the general safety and hospitality for which Ghana is so well known for,” the statement said.

Source: GNA