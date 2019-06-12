Private schools can solve shortfalls of free SHS

Mr John Dzamesi, Administrator of Sonrise Christian Senior High School (SHS) in Ho, has said the involvement of private SHS in the implementation of the Free Senior High school (FSHS) could help address some of the shortfalls in the policy.

He said they were ready to work as partners to stop the double track system.

In a speech delivered on his behalf at the School’s eleventh graduation ceremony, Mr Dzamesi appealed to government to consider the proposal of private SHSs for mutual benefit as done in other countries implementing free senior high school programmes.

He said the request of private schools as partners was for government to make available to the students and parents in private schools the same amount spent on students in the public schools.

Mr Dzamesi said the partnership would inure to the benefit of the Ghanaian child and parents as well as enhance quality senior high education.

He said Sonrise Christian High school continued to defy the odds and proving that attending public schools did not necessarily guaranteed success at the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Mr Dzamesi revealed that though the introduction of the Free Senior High school policy had taken some private schools out of business, Sonrise had its highest admissions last academic year.

He added that to improve on the quality of students admitted, the School had put in place entrance examination for first year Science students and was hoping to extend it to all other departments.

Dr Alphonse Dzakpasu, Medical Superintendent, Peki Government Hospital, called on the graduands to see their graduation as a stepping stone to motivate themselves to aim higher.

He cautioned them not to allow their thoughts and location limit them to attain greatness.

Dr Dzakpasu also advised them to keep positive mindsets to help them in times of challenges.

The School graduated 136 students and awarded two of its past students for scoring six A1s and five A1s in the 2017 WASSCE.

Source: GNA