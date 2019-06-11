Education is dear to President Akufo-Addo’s heart – MCE

It is the vision of President Nana Akufo-Addo to allow Ghanaian children to acquire the best education to compete favourably on the global stage with the rest of the world, Felix Nii Annang-La, Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive has said.

The MCE, who is also the President of the National Association of Local Authorities of Ghana (NALAG) said this while on tour of examination centres for this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) which started on Monday.

With an entourage of some high powered bureaucrats, Annang-La toured 15 examination centres, where he was mobbed and praised by happy pupils sitting the BECE exams in Tema.

Some of the centres included; the Chemu, Medass and St. Paul’s schools, where he interacted with pupils and invigilators and gave them moral support before he spoke to journalists who accompanied him on the tour.

“President is determined that Ghanaian children have the best of educational equipping, I think we all know that by now. The evidence is in the Free SHS programme. His intent is that the oil that God has blessed us with, will translate into knowledge for our people that is why the money from our oil is the main source of funding for the Free SHS,” the NALAG President told the media.

He also said that the President was investing heavily in educational infrastructure because of the same vision that led to the institution of the Free SHS programme.

Nii Annang-La was accompanied, by the Metropolitan Director of Education, Mrs. Margaret Nsiah-Asamoah, Metropolitan Coordinating Director, Mr. Shehu Kadri and Mr. Frank Asante, Public Relations Officer of the Tema Metropolitan Assembly.

For those writing their BECE today, he said “I am very optimistic that they will perform very well and pursue Free SHS because from here, they are going to the Senior High School. I want to encourage them to relax and pass so that we can all welcome them to Free SHS,” Nii. Annang-La told journalists on the sidelines of the tour at the St. Pauls School.

He cautioned against examination malpractices and asked the children to make themselves and their parents proud.

Source: GNA