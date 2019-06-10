Unite or lose 2020 elections – Klutse Avedzi to NDC

Mr. James Klutse Avedzi, Ketu North Member of Parliament (MP), has called for unity in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) towards the 2020 elections, by closing their ranks.

He said though victory was beckoning in next year’s elections due to the failure of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Government, to reduce abject poverty, the NDC would miss victory if it failed to do its homework.

Mr. Avedzi therefore appealed to all to forgive and forget the past particularly with the 2016 defeat, describing the NDC as a family of people who know how to set issues behind and rise to conquer.

Mr. Avedzi was addressing a rally to climax a programme by the Aflao NDC Zonal Branch to reactivate its structures to get poised for the 2020 elections at Aflao, with a night vigil to seek divine intervention for the party and Ghana as part of the highlights.

The Ketu North MP said the party would step up its home and market visitations to educate people and traders on the need to return NDC to power.

He urged all party faithful to keep identifying and wooing potential supporters by selling party ideas to them as early as 15 and 16 years old and assist them to register as voters while turning 18 to help beef up the support base of the party ever.

Mr. Avedzi also called for vigilance in next year’s election at the polling centers, saying elections are won at polling centers, from where the Electoral Commission (EC) only collates figures to declare in Accra.

Mr Emmanuel Kwesi Bedzra, Ho West MP, commended the Aflao branch for the rally to draw support for the party, noting that Ketu South, was an important NDC support base, the minus of which the reference of the Volta Region as the party’s voting “World Bank” reduces to a mere “Rural Bank.”

He said the NPP failed on all its campaign promises such as on the One Village, One Dam – 1V1D, One District One Factory – 1D1F, One Constituency USD1 million One Year and Jobs, explaining that huge numbers of jobs, on the contrary, were being lost in the financial and other sectors daily.

Mr Henry Ametepi, Deputy Volta Regional Chairman, cautioned against using forthcoming parliamentary primaries to foment factionalism and warned that any parliamentary primary candidate, who will bring the image of the party into disrepute, shall be disqualified at the regional level.

He commended the Aflao Zone for the rally to re-awaken the zone, which he described as the party’s regional engine to help win support for 2020.

Mr. James Gunu, the party’s Volta Regional NDC Secretary, urged all persons turning 18 and first time voters to register in the limited voter registration exercise when the EC finally opens to enable them vote in next year’s elections.

He urged all to take part in the ongoing Ghana Card registration exercise to make them eligible in national activities.

Mr. Gunu called for the re-strengthening of the party’s branches, noting, strong zonal branches would inure to building a formidable party.

Mr. Gunu said in 2020 victory, Ketu South would be elevated to a Metropolitan status, because it had the 200,000 population benchmark to qualify and told people to bring the NDC back to revive its good works.

Source: GNA