Donors give $138m to education in Ghana in 2017

Most countries, including Ghana are aiming at meeting the Sustainable Development Goal 4, which is to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all, with its seven targets and three means of implementation, but the country appears to depend largely on external donors, but funds are stagnating and in some cases dwindling.

Between 2014 and 2015 aid to education in Ghana doubled due to a large increase in secondary education, according to UNESCO.

However, since then aid to education has been relatively stable and amounted to $138 million in 2017, which was a slight increase of $8 million from 2016, UNESCO said.

It indicated that donors have shifted their priority from basic education to secondary education: the volume of aid to basic education decreased gradually over the years while the volume of secondary education increased from $26 million in 2014 to $71 million in 2017.

According to UNESCO’s Global Education Monitoring Report for 2017, aid to education in that year, totaled $13.2 billion, down two per cent or $288 million compared to 2016, a press release copied to ghanabusinessnews.com says.

The figures show the levels of aid to education around the world continue to stagnate, growing by only one per cent per year on average since 2009.

“Much of the cut to total aid to education can be explained by the United Kingdom decreasing its aid to education by 29 per cent, of which 60 per cent was a drop in its allocation to basic education. From being the second largest donor to total basic education in 2016, it has fallen to fourth place in 2017 with $517 million,” the report said.

By Emmanuel K. Dogbevi

Copyright ©2019 by Creative Imaginations Publicity

All rights reserved. This article or any portion thereof may not be reproduced or used in any manner whatsoever without the express written permission of the publisher except for the use of brief quotations in reviews.