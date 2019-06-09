Asikuma Youth clashes with Police over death of suspected drug peddler

Irate youth who were incensed by the death of a suspected drug peddler, Kweku Botwe 40, in police cells stormed the Breman Asikuma police station in agitation for the release of two other suspects who were with him.

The deceased died in cells on Thursday, June 6, at about 0900 hours.

They pelted the Station with stones and broke a glass window but the police managed to disperse them after it called for reinforcement from Mankessim, Ajumako, and the Regional Headquarters.

Botwey was detained together with Kwesi Ennim 33 and Abotsi Omaru Omaru 18 after they were arrested in a swoop in a coconut plantation at Asikuma, a place regarded as the den for “wee” smokers and criminals.

He, however, complained of dizziness in the night of their detention and was rushed to Asikuma Government hospital for medical attention but died later and his body has been deposited at the hospital’s morgue pending autopsy.

The police seized from them quantities of dried leaves suspected to be cannabis “wee”, a pair of scissors, a packet of cigarette, bunch of keys, two boxes of matches and an amount of GH₵64.00.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Irene Serwaa Oppong, the Central Regional Police Public Relations Officer, said the suspects were arrested around 1730 hours by a police patrol team.

Source: GNA