GTA to undertake enforcement exercises in two regions

The Ghana Tourism Authority office in the Western Region would embark on an enforcement exercise in the Western and Western North regions from June 14 – 17, 2019, to clamp down on all tourism enterprises operating illegally.

In a press release issued on June 3, 2019 and copied to the GNA, the Authority announced that all operators of unlicensed establishments that failed to regularize their operations on or before June 10 would be closed down and sanctioned.

The Regional Manager of GTA, Mr. George Nkrumah Ansere said the Ghana Tourism Authority was mandated by law under the Tourism Act, 2011( 817) to register and license all tourism enterprises.

He mentioned hotels, guest houses, service apartments, hostels, home lodges; traditional catering establishments (chop bars), drinking bars, travel & tour agencies; movie houses, event and entertainment centers, pubs, night clubs, car rentals, companies among others as businesses that fall under GTA.

Tourism enterprises are therefore advised to contact the GTA Regional office in Takoradi to regularize their operations to avoid any legal sanctions.

Source: GNA