Stakeholders urged to innovate to improve maternal and child health in Ghana

Stakeholders in the health sector have been advised to scale up innovative, high-impact maternal and child health interventions to improve health outcomes in Ghana.

A press release from the US Embassy in Accra copied to ghanabusinessnews.com said, the Ministry of Health together with the United States Government through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) held a Maternal and Child Survival Symposium which was attended by over 150 participants to discuss issues pertaining to maternal and child health in the country.

The symposium featured a series of panel discussions, presentations, and a ‘Knowledge Marketplace’ which showcased e-learning training modules where students can access high-quality learning materials through the computer laboratory or their smartphones, tablets, and personal laptops.

The participants were also educated on the importance of cross-sectoral collaboration which will facilitate health delivery.

“We can accomplish so much more when we coordinate and join forces. We look forward to continuing this partnership with the Government of Ghana’s health system,” Ms. Janean Davis, the Health Office Director of USAID, Ghana, said,

The release touted USAID’s 50 years of support to Ghana, which includes the devotion of substantial resources to improve maternal and child health, refurbishment of 72 nursing and midwifery skills laboratories in health facilities, collaborating with the National Health Insurance Authority to invest in an actuarial study to inform the benefit package redesign, including primary health care in Community-based Health Planning and Services, among others.

Asabea Akonor