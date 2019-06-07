Stakeholders strategizing to avert terror attacks in Volta, Oti regions

Key stakeholders in security are strategizing to avert threats of terrorism in the Volta and Oti regions.

Deputy Commissioner of Immigration, Mr Peter Claver Nantuo, Volta and Oti Regional Commander of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS),who disclosed this at a regional Heads of Ministries, Departments, Agencies and Services meeting in Ho, said this was necessary in view of the porous borders in the two regions and manpower concerns of the Service.

He called for concerted effort to safeguard individuals and groups and appealed to the heads of Departments to lead the crusade.

The Regional Boss of Immigration said the reality of terrorism is its proximity and threats the public face and made a clarion call that “If you see anything, say something.”

He said in view of the fore-going, the GIS would adopt unorthodox approaches, in addition to its constitutional mandate, to ensure the collective safety of all.

Mr Nantuo said the dormant existing law that demanded that landlords checked the residence permit of immigrants before giving out their premises would be enforced to the latter.

He said some 29 people from an ECOWAS member state were recently deported for that offence and engaging in cybercrime.

Mr Natuo assured that the confidentiality of landlords would be upheld when such reports were made.

He said the GIS was being tactful about potential reciprocal and diplomatic row their action could engender, promising to work within its mandate to achieve results.

Mr Nantuo said the GIS had a mandate to conduct searches in houses, hotels and any facility that raised security concerns and appealed to the public to cooperate with the Service.

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister, said the Regional Security Council would engage agencies under it, as well as churches and Muslim Leader’s, including identifiable groupings in the region to strategize for the safety of all.

He said that churches and mosques should be wary of new converts or faces in their congregation as they could be “Merchants of death,” with targets to hit massive casualties.

The heads of departments complained about the presence of itinerant sellers and hawkers mostly from neighbouring countries, who moved from office to office to sell without permit.

They said security at the Regional Coordinating Council, Ministries and Agencies should be stepped up.

Source: GNA