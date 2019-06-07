Home / General News / Man jailed 5 years for stealing church musical instruments

Man jailed 5 years for stealing church musical instruments

An eighteen year old unemployed man, Musa Danumah, also known as Soldier Boy, has been jailed for five years for stealing church musical instruments by the Ashaiman circuit court.

Mr.Gabriel Mate- Teye, presiding judge, told the court that the accused person was already serving a 12 year jail term for similar offences.

The judge added that Musa Danumah was involved in a series of robbery attacks within the jurisdiction of the court and would serve all the jail time concurrently.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Yahara Salifu of the Ashaiman divisional police command, told the court that, the accused in August 2017 unlawfully broke into the  auditorium of King Jesus Chapel International Church in Ashaiman and stole some musical instruments and gadgets belonging to the church.

Inspector Salifu added that they  included Speakers valued  at GH₵2,000.00 ,Stabilizer valued at GH₵1,500 Piano worth GH₵ 2,000.00, Mixer valued at GH₵1,500, all totaling over GH₵7, 000.00

The prosecutor further explained that, a swoop was carried out at the Ashaiman Fitter line after an official complaint was made by the Church.

According to the prosecutor, the accused was arrested with some of the instruments at his hideout and was subsequently arraigned before the court.

He pleaded guilty to the  charge of stealing contrary to section 124 (1) of the criminal offences Act.

Source: GNA

