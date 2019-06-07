Court grants secessionist group members bail

An Accra High Court on Thursday granted bail to the eight remaining people claiming to secede part of a Western Togoland as an independent state from Ghana in the sum of GH₵100,000 each with two sureties, each all to be justified.

The 85-year-old Chairman of the so-called Homeland Study Group Foundation, Mr Charles Kormi Kudjordji, was also granted bail by the same court in the sum of GH¢250,000.00 with two sureties, one to be justified.

Earlier, Mr A.T.P Akaba, the lead Counsel for the accused persons, prayed the court for bail which was not opposed by Mr Fred Awindago, a State Attorney.

The accused persons will also have to report themselves to the Police on Mondays and Thursdays every week.

The three-member empanelled court presided over by Justice Jerome Noble Nkrumah with Justice Ekow Baiden and Mrs Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe as members, also ordered the investigator to locate the physical structures of the accused persons before execution of the bail.

The court adjourned the trial to July 1.

The accused are Mr Bisa Akorli, 54, Mr Kofi Dzereke, 39, Mr Thompson Tsigbe, 58, Mr Benjamin Agbadzada, 48, Mr Agbenyega Akudzi, 54, Mr Freemen Blikaku, 36, and Mr Nkpe Tsryiri Kudzo aged 61.

At the last adjourned date, the ninth accused person was produced in court in the person of one Sergeant Samuel Kwabla Kpogli.

They were charged with conspiracy to commit treason felony, abetment of unlawful training, unlawful assembly and offensive conduct conducive to the breach of peace.

The Nine were arrested by a combined team of police and military personnel at Ho Sunday, May 5 in a house, while holding a meeting to allegedly to arrange to declare a Western Togoland as an independent state on May 9, 20I9.

Source: GNA