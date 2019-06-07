Ace Ankomah to visit Takoradi on book tour

As part of a campaign to promote book reading and authorship among Ghanaians, Ace Anan Ankomah, a lawyer and Managing Partner at Bentsi-Enchill, Letsa & Ankomah, a corporate and commercial law firm in Ghana, would be in Takoradi on Sunday June 16, 2019 for a reading and engagement tour according to a press release copied to ghanabusinessnews.com

He would be reading from his first authored book, “Is There Not A Cause…to Rant?” a work of non-fiction that won him an award in 2018 from the Ghana Association of Writers.

“I look forward to Takoradi. I spent my preteen years there and it’s home in more ways than one”, he was quoted as saying in the release.

The release also mentioned earlier interactions he had with readers and book buyers at Goethe Institut in Accra and then at the Calvary Charismatic Centre’s conference in Kumasi.

Co-founder of DAkpabli & Associates, the publishers, Nana Awere Damoah was also quoted as saying, “Sitting back and observing the interactions with the audience at Kumasi, I was not surprised when the General Overseer of CCC declared that he would bring Ace and the team back to speak to the entire youth department of the church because these are the issues they need to hear about. I expect nothing less in Takoradi.”

By Gifty Danso