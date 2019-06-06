CAF President arrested in Paris over alleged corrupt practices

Mr Ahmad Ahmad, President of the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF), has been arrested in France, where he was attending Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) Congress.

According to reports, Mr. Ahmad was arrested at the Berri Hotel, Paris on charges of corruption, financial and fiscal offences.

His arrest was linked to the contract unilaterally broken by CAF with German equipment manufacturer Puma to engage with the company Technical Steel instead, based in La Seyne-sur-Mer, according to the report.

The new contract, which according to the former General Secretary of the continental body Mr. Amr Fahmy was favoured, given the proximity between Ahmad Ahmad and one of the leaders of the French company, came at an additional cost of $830,000.

“All decisions were made collegially” and were “transparent” said the accused boss of African football mid-April.

Mr. Ahmad was in Paris to attend the FIFA Congress. His arrest resulted in the re-election as president of Gianni Infantino.

The African football governing body is currently under fire after the CAF Champions League final controversy between Tunisian side Esperance and Moroccan Wydad Casablanca.

Tunisian giants Esperance announced that they won’t give up on their rights in winning the CAF Champions League title after the African football governing body ordered late Wednesday a replay of the abandoned second leg game of the tournament against Wydad Casablanca of Morocco.

Source: GNA