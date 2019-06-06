29 players in camp, as Black Stars now have full house

Three days into Black Stars camping in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE), all 29 invited players have reported to camp.

United States of America (USA) based defender Jonathan Mensah and goalkeeper Richard Ofori were the last batch of players to join the team at the Ali Jebel Centre of Excellence in Abu Dhabi.

According to Mr Dan Kweku Yeboah, Spokesperson of the Normalisation Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), goalkeeper Ofori touched based at the team’s camp after their morning session and joined the team for the evening session as well as Mensah, to have the full complement of 29-man squad invited by coach Kwesi Appiah.

He said team spirit was very high in camp as the team prepares for the two international friendlies with Namibia and South Africa on the 9th and 14th June respectively ahead of the 2019 African cup of nations (AFCON) scheduled for Egypt from June 21 to July 19, 2019.

The Stars who have been engaged in many activities at their training camp have had series of on and off field activities including beach jogging session and gym session to prepare well in anticipation of ending the 37-year trophy drought at the continental showpiece.

Coach Kwesi Appiah and his technical team would use the two friendlies to assess his team before the competition.

Source: GNA