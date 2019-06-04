We need the dams now – Tabiasi Naa

Naa Kaakuu Waabile, the Chief of Tabiasi Community in Daffiama-Bussie-Issa District, has called on government to deliver on its campaign promise of One Village One Dam (1V1D) to boost crop and animal production.

In a speech read on his behalf by Alhaji Antiku Abdulai, Naa Kaakuu Waabile said, even though government has awarded a contract for the construction of a dam in the community under the 1V1D, nothing wis happening and called on government to do something about it.

He said the dams would not only facilitate dry season farming, but would go a long way to promote the rearing of cattle and other domestic animals in the area.

“We usually lose most of our cattle due to lack of water especially during the dry season,” he said.

He appealed to government to consider Tabiasi community as the pilot place for the yet to be launched flagship programme of Rearing for Food and Jobs.

He said the Issa Health Center was going to be upgraded into a hospital status and appealed to government to support them with Children’s ward and Medical Equipment.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice President, assured the chief that government was going to ensure that construction work on the dams was completed to facilitate economic activities.

He said government has a transformational economic agenda through inclusiveness by implementing the free SHS, Planting for Food and Jobs, One Village One Dam, One Ambulance per constituency to the benefit of all citizens without discrimination.

The Vice President said he intentionally brought the Minister for Inner City and Zongo Development in the Ramadan tour to take note of all the challenges confronting Zongo communities, so that they can deal with it.

He said about 350,000 Ghanaians have been recruited into the public sector aside the restoration of the Nurses and Teacher Trainee allowance and NABCO.

He also said about 80 factories has been completed under the One District One Factory manifesto policy to employ more Ghanaians.

The Vice President and his entourage as part of the Upper West Ramadan tour also visited Bulenga in the Wa East District to pray with Muslims there.

Source: GNA