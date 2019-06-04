Lifestyle diseases on the rise in Ho – Ophthalmologist

Mr Benjamin Adu, an Ophthalmologist and Chief Executive Officer, HEC & HARDYS Medical Consult has bemoaned the rise in lifestyle related diseases in the Ho Municipality.

He noted that diabetes, high blood pressure, prostate gland cancers and ovarian cyst, topped the list of lifestyle related diseases as a result of bad dieting and lack of workouts in the Municipality.

Mr Adu said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency during a health screening exercise at the forecourt of the Volta Regional Coordinating Council in Ho.

The five-day exercise is organised by HEC & HARDYS Medical Consult with support from BLUBIO Ghana Limited, a German pharmaceutical company.

Mr. Adu said the manner in which people “treated the environment” was also a contributory factor to the rise of the ailment.

He noted that poor sanitation practices such as improper disposal of solid and liquid waste made the environment and its habitants vulnerable to diseases.

Mr Adu also said wrong application of herbicides and weedicides on farms was also affecting the health of people, especially in urban centres.

He therefore appealed to the ministries of Agriculture and Health to educate farmers regularly on the correct application of such chemicals.

Mr. Adu said the yearly health screening exercise would be replicated in Hohoe, Jasikan, Kpando and Ketu South in the Volta and Oti Regions.

Source: GNA