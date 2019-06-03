It is time to plant trees – NADMO

Mr Divine Bosson, Volta Regional Director, National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), has encouraged households to plant trees to prevent disasters such as storms.

He said it was necessary to put pragmatic mechanisms in place to forestall disasters, and that tree planting was key.

The Regional NADMO Boss said the trees would serve as wind breaks and also as long term disaster management measure to mitigate impacts of disasters in communities.

Mr Bosson who was speaking in an interview with Ghana News Agency in Ho, called for stiffer punishment for people engaged in indiscriminate felling of trees to deter others from destroying the country’s vegetation cover, which could guard the nation against heavy storms.

Mr Bosson said his outfit was embarking on serious sensitization programme to educate the public on the need to stop activities that could lead to disasters.

He said District Directors of NADMO had been asked to activate early warning systems and also intensified community awareness creation activities to forestall disasters and called for support from all.

Mr Bosson called on traditional leaders to organize periodic communal labour in their communities to clear choked gutters and plant trees.

He advised people living in low areas and waterways to relocate as the rains set in.

Source: GNA