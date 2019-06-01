Operation Vanguard arrests 31 suspected illegal miners

An operation conducted from Vanguard’s Forward Operating Base (FOB) in the Eastern Region, have arrested 31 suspected illegal miners.

The arrest was made within the general area of Akyem Abomosu in the Atiwa West Dsitrict.

A statement issued to the Ghana News Agency by Captain Andy Sowatey, Public Relations Officer of Operation Vanguard said, the suspects, 27 locals and four foreign nationals from Equatorial Guinea, are currently in the custody of the Kwabeng, Osino and Anyinam District Police Stations for further investigations.

The statement said the foreigners would subsequently be handed over to the Ghana Immigration Service.

It said three gold detecting machines in their possession was also seized.

The statement said three other locals suspected of illegal mining were also apprehended around Buabinso/Kyekyewere in the Upper Denkyira East District and have been handed over to Kyekyewere Police for further action.

The statement said an excavator that was seized by personnel from the Forward Operating Base in the Western Region have also been handed over to the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining.

Other similar operations have resulted in the immobilization of a total of 94 “Changfans” used by the illegal miners, the statement added.

Source: GNA