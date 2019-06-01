Nadowli-Kaleo NDC youth threaten to decamp to NPP if Bagbin contests again

A National Democratic Congress (NDC) youth group in Nadowli-Kaleo Constituency has threatened to decamp to the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) if Member of Parliament Mr Alban Bagbin wins the NDC’s upcoming parliamentary primaries.

The Movement for Change youth group issued the warning during the launch of its activities at the Nadowli L/A Park on the theme: “Enough is enough Mr ASK Bagbin what you couldn’t achieve in 28 years cannot be achieved in four years, bye bye”.

Convener of the movement, Mr Isaac Banige Kuukirira, sated stated their intention was “clear and development oriented”devoid of any personal hatred towards Mr Bagbin who has been serving without a break in Ghana’s parliament for nearly three decades.

Mr Bagbin was applauded for contributing his best to the development of the Nadowli-Kaleo constituency, but advised he bowed out for fresh blood to continue with new ideas and also gather the necessary experience for the general good of the people.

A member of the movement, Mr Williams Konkpe, vowed not to vote in the 2020 elections if Mr Bagbin, the Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, was elected NDC parliamentary candidate for the Nadowli-Kaleo Constituency.

“I was continuously voting for one person when my son was in primary school and now he has completed tertiary and the same person still comes for my vote while my son is unemployed,” he said: “So I will not vote in the 2020 elections if the MP [Bagbin] wins the NDC parliamentary primaries,” he stressed.

He said the 28 years reign by Mr Bagbin as Member of Parliament was enough for the seasoned MP to give way for a new face to take over.

Members of the movement said they were mobilising resources to mount an aggressive campaign aimed at unseating the MP as it claimed 5000 people have already been mobilised.

“We are mobilising resources to make sure that we unseat ASK Bagbin even if he happens to win the NDC parliamentary primaries, but he will face stiff competition in the general elections with over 5000 people interested and have contributed towards realising this dream,” he said.

Meanwhile, a regional official of the party who pleaded anonymity with the GNA said efforts were underway by the regional executive committee to solve the differences amicably.

Source: GNA