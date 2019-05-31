Ningo-Prampram residents should register for Ghana Card – NCCE

Residents of Ningo-Prampram district aged 15 years and above have been advised by the National commission on Civic Education (NCCE) to fully participate in the mass registration for the Ghana Card.

The ongoing mass registration exercise by the National Identification Authority (NIA) would commence in the Accra East area which spans Nungua through Dodowa to Ada, on June 4, to July 6, 2019.

Madam Gifty Agyeiwaa Badu, Ningo-Prampram Director of the NCCE, gave the advice when she sensitized members of the ‘Peace and Love Ladies Club’ on the upcoming mass registration in the District.

Madam Badu noted that a total of 31 centres would be set up in the various local electoral areas adding that one could however register at any of the centres.

She said residents must ensure that they go to the centre with either their passports or birth certificates and their digital address number as those were the primary requirements for registration.

She stated that those without passport or birth certificate could let two members of the community, relative, present and former unit committee members and members of parliament, senior public servants both retired and active as well as retired or senior officers of the state security institutions who had already registered to vouch for them.

On the digital address, she urged them to let one person from their household to download the Ghana Post GPS application and generate the number for them.

Madam Badu also reminded them to take along their SSNIT cards, driver’s license, National Health Insurance and the Voter’s ID and any other relevant information as the Ghana Card was aimed at synchronizing all identification cards.

Source: GNA