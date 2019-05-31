MDAs in Volta, Oti owing us GH₵27.6m – GWCL

Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in the Volta and Oti regions owe the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) a total of GH₵27.6 million in debts.

Though MDAs constitute only 1.5 per cent of customers, which translates to 478 out of an active customer population of 31,597 in the two regions, they owed collectively 80 per cent of all outstanding debts to the company.

Mr David Seshie, Regional Commercial Manager of the Company, who told the Ghana News Agency in an interview, said the MDAs and other private costumers in the two regions collectively owe a colossal GH₵34 million in debts.

He mentioned the 66 Artillery Regiment (Volta Barracks) and the Ho Teaching Hospital formerly, Volta Regional Hospital as among the highest defaulters, accumulating GH₵3.95 million and GH₵ 2.08 million, respectively, covering 102 and 125 months.

Mr Seshie said apart from dealing with recalcitrant members of the public for illegal connections.

He disclosed that the company had begun massive disconnection exercise to redeem its investments.

Mr John Eric Kwofie, Regional Production Manager of GWCL said about two decades ago, Ho was the only regional capital with treated water outstripping the population but the situation has sharply change.

He said the minimum demand for Ho now stood at 7.5 million gallons a day, but production currently was 2.5 million gallons a day, resulting in forced rationing of the resource bi- weekly as he appealed to clients to store water.

Mr Kwofi said the Company was re-activating the mechanization of two boreholes on the Kabakaba Hill to shore up supplies.

He said plans are underway to expand the Kpeve Head works plant to produce 20 million gallons per day capacity from the current four million gallons production.

Mr Kwofi said feasibility studies had been completed with proposals received from two Chinese companies in respect of the expansion works designed to last two decades.

He said the Company is considering extension of water to Tanyigbe, Adaklu, Kpetoe, Abutia, Taviefe, Kpedze, Tsito, Dzolokpuita and Anyirawase after the expansion works.

Mr Kwofi said River Dayi in Hohoe had been dredged to increase intake to meet the demand of 7.5 million per gallon, where current supply stood at 0.4 million gallons for Hohoe.

Source: GNA