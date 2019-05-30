Use ICT for amazing results – Minister to girls

Ms Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, the Minister for Communications said it is about time girls are exposed to the varied opportunities that existed in the Information Technology and Communication space.

She also called on parents to shift attention from wishing their children to become medical doctors, Teachers, Journalists among other established professions to becoming Software developers, Application Specialists and programmers among other well paying sectors in the ICT arena.

The Minister of Communication therefore called for a “renewal of minds” especially for the Girl child’s involvement in ICT as the Nation moved to achieve components of the SDGs.

Ms Owusu-Ekuful speaking at the climax of the 2019 National Girls in ICT celebration said ICT was not a complex area of pursuit as perceived by sections of society, but with discipline, determination and commitment it was possible to achieve a country full of women in ICT.

The National Girls in ICT Celebration was on the theme: “Expand Horizons, Change Attitudes” and was to communicate the need for the girl child to venture into the growing sector that offered rewarding job opportunities.

In all, 600 girls, drawn from nine districts in the Western Region took part in the programme.

The International Telecommunications Union initiated the project to bring on board more girls and women into the IT space and work at ending the seemingly increasing gap between men and women in the sector.

The Sector Minister said a strategic and systematic approach was adopted by the Ministry to realise the vision of more girls in that sector,” already, more than 4000 girls were exposed to the subject area while coding was added to the various programmes of study “.

“We are also looking at Mentorship for these girls to link them up with world renowned women in the digital space as well as clearing misconceptions associated with the study of the subject… It is not the case that ICT makes learner antisocial”.

Ms. Ursula called on Academia, stakeholders and Councilors to begin orienting the Girl child to appreciate the subject area, take interest and pursue career courses in that regard.

The day was institutionalized and would be marked twice in any given year.

In December, the Central Region, would hold the second edition.

Outstanding girls, teachers, and coordinators were presented with computers and other learning materials.

Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, the Western Regional Minister said the young female engineers at Atuabo Gas Plant, increased the number of females in Technical and Vocational training.

He said the world was running a digital epoch and no one including women must be left out.

Source: GNA