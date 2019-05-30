Religious intolerance has no place in Ghana – Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, says much of the differences between Muslims and Christians are exaggerated and borne out of ignorance from both sides.

He said there were many common things that united them than what divided them, adding that they believed in the same God, Jesus Christ, Virgin Mary and judgment for wrongdoers while Satan was their common enemy.

He, therefore, underlined the need for continued education of their members and dialogue on issues to ensure consensus building and harmony.

Vice President Bawumia said this at the Nineth Annual Night of Power in the Holy Month of Ramadan, organised by the Muslim Caucus in Parliament.

It was held on the theme:”Fostering Religious Tolerance and Societal Harmony: The Role of the Muslim “.

It afforded members of the Muslim Caucus in Parliament the opportunity to pray for the three arms of government-the Executive, Legislature and Judiciary.

Vice President Bawumia gave the assurance that government would continue to pursue social inclusive programmes to alleviate poverty and make sure no one is left behind.

The Majority Leader, Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah Bonsu, on his part, said Muslims and Christians belonged to the same stock therefore religious intolerance and polarisation had no place in the country.

“We are one nation, one people with one destiny, therefore nothing should set us apart for conflict, “he added.

He lauded the noble gesture of Sheikh Dr Osman Nuhu Sharubutu,the Chief Imam, for paying a historic visit to Christ the King Catholic Church during the Easter Sunday, describing it as exemplary and worthy of emulation.

‘We have a common father but different mothers and as such we may agree and disagree and that shouldn’t make us enemies, “he noted.

The Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, for his part, underscored the need for all members of religious faiths to strive for perfection and righteous living.

He said the Chief Imam’s visit to the Catholic Church was legitimate and in consonance with Qur’anic teachings that advocated religious tolerance and solidarity with other faiths.

Mr Ben Abdul Banda, the Chairman of the Muslim Caucus in Parliament, called for continued dialogue and consensus building between Muslims and Christians to ensure peaceful co-existence.

Source: GNA