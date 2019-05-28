$1m per Constituency projects start in Bawku West District

The $1 million per constituency agenda, which forms part of government flagship programmes has kicked start at Zebilla, the Bawku West District capital.

The programme would provide about 41 boreholes for the zebilla constituency, aimed at improving the provision of quality water and sanitation in the area.

Mr Frank Fuseini Adongo, Deputy Minister of the Upper East Region and Member of Parliament for the area, who disclosed this at a sod cutting ceremony at Terago, a community in the constituency, said it forms part of government’s flagship policies to develop the constituency.

Mr Adongo said water and sanitation in the district has been a challenge for a long time and that the 41 boreholes will partly address the situation.

Madam Victoria Ayamba, District Chief Executive (DCE) for the area, said she had received many applications from Terago and many other communities requesting for boreholes, which could now be provided to the communities.

Madam Ayamba commended the Member of Parliament, and the government for starting the boreholes in the district since there was scarcity of water in many of the communities.

Mr Simon Afuugu, a contractor with Afuubicom Company limited, the construction firm awarded the contract for the boreholes, assured residents in the constituency that his company would provide them with clean potable drinking water within the next two weeks.

Residents, including Madam Victoria Afuugum, expressed joy over the projects and said they would no longer travel far distances in search of water, and pledged to maintain the facilities to prolong its life span.

Source: GNA