President Akufo-Addo supports WYC with GH₵50,000

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has supported the Winneba Youth Choir (WYC) with GH₵50,000, as part of his contribution towards the 30th Anniversary celebration of the group.

Speaking at the anniversary concert, President Akufo-Addo said, he felt great since he was introduced to the choir 27 years ago by the late vice president Kow Nkensen Arkaah.

He said, “I congratulate each and every one of them for this wonderful music they have given us all these years. They are part of the reason I continue to have a strong belief in the country”.

The President also commended the Patrons and Board of Directors of the choir for their significant role in youth development in Winneba and it’s surrounding towns through singing.

Mr Edusei Derkyi, the Board Chairman of WYC said, the success story of the WYC was achieved through a clear vision and selfless dedication by its Choirmaster and members.

“This is a successful and exemplary initiative by our youth that has spiraled into a national youth choir ministry and industry, providing fruitful engagement of time and employment to our youth,” he added.

Mr Derkyi said the event marked the beginning of a year-long commemorative program of which they would hold concerts in selected regions of the country and there would be an enhanced version of the annual “Peace On Earth ” concert in December 2019.

Mr. John Arthur -Yamoah the founding conductor and Choirmaster of WYC, thanked the patrons and board of directors for their support and encouragement enabled to them to continue working.

