Police arrests two suspected Fulani highway robbers

The Mankessim Divisional Police Command has arrested two Fulanis for allegedly robbing commuters of their valuables at Abura-Nkwanta near Mankessim in the Mfantseman Municipality of the Central Region.

The suspects, Abudulai Iddrisu, 21, and Mubarak Abubakar, 20, succeeded in barricading the road between Mankessim and Abeadze Dominase at Abura Nkwanta and allegedly robbed the victims.

The police retrieved from them three mobile phones and Gh¢1,222.00.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Owoahene Acheampong, the Municipal Commander, briefing the media, said on Thursday, May 23, at about 0450 hours, the police got information that a group of armed bandits had barricaded the said road.

The police patrol team quickly rushed to the scene but the robbers, numbering about seven, on seeing the police, fled into bush.

DCOP Acheampong said the police, with the assistance of residents of nearby communities, pursued them and apprehended the two.

The police have intensified search for the five other accomplices who bolted with weapons.

The Commander said, during interrogation, the two suspects confirmed their involvement in the crime and revealed that they arrived from Kumasi for the robbery.

Witnesses, however, identified Mubarak Abubakar as a resident of Abura Dunkwa in the Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese (AAK) District.

The Divisional Commander appealed to the public to assist the police with timely information to help clamp down on criminals and wrong doers in the society.

He gave the assurance that the police would work effectively to ensure that Mankessim and its environs remained crime-free for the people to go about their normal duties without fear.

Source:GNA