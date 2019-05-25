Ministry of Interior renews curfew in four areas

The Minister of Interior has on the advice of the Northern Regional Security Council and by Executive Instrument, renewed the Curfew hours imposed on Kpatinga and Bimbilla Townships and their environs in the Northern Region from 00:00 hours to 04:00 hours and from 22:00hours to 0400hours, respectively, effective, Friday, May 24, 2019.

However, the hours of Bole in the Savannah Region as well as Alavanyo and Nkonya in the Oti Region and their environs have been renewed from 20:00hours to 05:00hours and 18hours to 06:00hours respectively.

These were contained in a press release signed by Mr Ambrose Dery, the Minister and copied the Ghana News Agency.

It said that of Bole would also take effect on Friday, May 24 whilst Alavanyo and Nkonya would take start on Sunday, May 26.

“Government continues to express its appreciation to the Chiefs, Elders, Opinion Leaders, Youth and people of the area and urge them to exercise restraint in the face of the challenges confronting them as well as to use non-violent means to channel their energies into ensuring peace,” it stated.

“Meanwhile, there is a total ban on all persons in the various Towns and surrounding areas from carrying arms, ammunition or any offensive weapons and any persons found with any arms or ammunition will be arrested and prosecuted,” the release added.

Source: GNA