Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority union discontinues wearing of red attires

The Staff Union groups of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority on Wednesday announced that members will discontinue the wearing of red attires until further notice.

The decision was made following a meeting with the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who assured them that their concerns on the Ghana Ports and Harbour Authority (GPHA) and Meridian Port Service (MPS) expansion concession agreement would be addressed.

Mr Abdul-Rahman Baidoo, Chairman of the Maritime and Dockworkers’ Union announced this at brief meeting held by the executives to update its members on the outcome of their meeting with the President Nana Akufo-Addo.

He said, “By the demeanor of the President and the interaction we had with the president, I am convinced that within the next six weeks there is going to be solution to all these problems,” he said.

“Although we have reconsidered our decision to stop wearing the red, we will allow the red flag to fly on the buildings and on the vehicles, while we monitor and see what happens,” he added.

It would be recalled that Members of the Maritime and Dockworkers’ Union of Ghana, of which GPHA Union is a part of, has for about three weeks had been wearing red as a symbol of their displeasure towards the GPHA-MPS concession agreement due to its ramifications including massive job and revenue losses.

Mr Baidoo said the President assured the leadership that he was committed to ensuring that the contract was examined to produce a fair and favourable outcome for the country.

He stated that that the Union was monitoring closely developments of the review process and had set a time limit of about seven weeks to allow the Government to conduct its review and address the issues.

Source: GNA