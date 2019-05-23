Former President Kufuor eulogizes the Late Ameyibor 

Tributes continue to pour in in for the late Edward Yao Ameyibor, a former Supervising Chief Editor of the Ghana News Agency (GNA) who passed on at the Trust Hospital in Accra on May 13.

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor said he served his nation well and deserved to be celebrated.

Even in retirement, the veteran journalist, continued to serve in various capacities – General Secretary of the SSNIT Pensioners Association and Vice President of HelpAge Ghana.

The ex-President was speaking when a delegation from the bereaved family called to officially inform him of his passing and the funeral arrangements.

The late Ameyibor, affectionately called “Oga”, led the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) as its National President for five years – 1988 to 1993.

After he retired from the (GNA) in 2002, he worked with Diamond FM, a private radio station in Tamale.

He died at the ripe age of 76.

Source: GNA