Policeman detained for taking bribes to shield criminals

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Central Regional Police Command, has taken over the case in which a Police officer at Assin Fosu was caught on camera demanding monies from suspected criminals.

In the said video which has gone viral on social media, Sergeant Augustine Owusu Ansah, the suspect, was seen at a drinking spot negotiating payment and receiving money from some people engaged in cyber-crime and narcotics.

Ansah in the said video was seen boasting of his ability to free criminals who were arrested by his colleagues during operations after they had paid some cash to him.

According to him, Police work has always been in favour of criminals who were in the position to bribe the Police to facilitate their smooth operations.

A statement issued in Cape Coast on Tuesday and signed by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Irene Serwaa Oppong, Director at the Public Affairs Unit of the Regional Police Command confirmed Ansah’s arrest to assist with investigations.

DSP Oppong said the Regional CID has taken over investigations and will subsequently advice the Regional Commander on the next line of action against Sergeant Ansah.

DSP Oppong allayed the fears of the public and assured them that the Police will not shield any Police officer who misconducts himself but would conduct investigations to bring all persons involved to book, to serve as deterrent to others.

She encouraged persons with credible information on the subject matter to immediately reach out to the Regional Crime Officer or the nearest police station.

Source: GNA