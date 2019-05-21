Supreme Court sets June 19 to rule on Afoko’s case

The Supreme Court has fixed June 19 to deliver verdict in a case filed by Gregory Afoko challenging the State’s decision to discontinue his alleged murder trial at the Accra High Court.

Afoko was being trial for murder at the High Court for his role leading to the death of the late Adams Mahama, former Upper East Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party.

The Accused person has been standing trial for the past four years, when the Attorney General’s filed a Nolle Prosequi to discontinue the case, following the arrest of Asabke Alandge, the second accused in the matter who was at large.

Afoko, not happy, through his lawyers, filed an application at the Supreme Court to challenge the decision of the Attorney-General.

In court on Tuesday, Chief State Attorney Mariana Appiah Opare and lawyer for Afoko, Osafo Buabeng in their separate submissions told the court that they have filed a-joint-memorandum of issues at the court’s Registry.

The Seven-Member panel presided over by Justice Julius Ansah included Justice Agnes Dordzie, Justice Gabriel Pwamang, Justice Jones Dotse, Justice Anin Yeboah, Justice Samuel Marfo-Sau and Prof Ashie Kottey as members.

Source: GNA