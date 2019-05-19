Stonebwoy pulls gun as fans clash on stage at VGMA

A night of celebration for both industry players and fans in the showbiz sector, turned out to be a night of shame and regrets as the 20th edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA 2019), was marred by violence.

Fans of eternal rivals and Dancehall artistes Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy clashed on stage in a fistfight forcing Stonebwoy to pull out a pistol in the process.

This caused pandemonium at the New Dome of the Accra International Conference Center (AICC), on Sunday dawn and subsequently halted the flow of the ceremony.

Calm was restored after over 30 minutes with the program continuing, but not in the same light as it started.

It all started when Stonebwoy mounted the stage to receive an award as the Reggae Artist of the Year.

Stonebwoy prior to receiving the award gestured with his five fingers (indicating he had won the award five times in a row) to his bitterest rival Shatta Wale who was nominated in the same category.

Subsequently, Shatta Wale unhappy with the announcement stormed the stage with his fans, but it was unclear what they were up to going on the stage.

Fans of Stonebwoy’s tried to prevent them from coming on the stage and that begun the fuss. It was a war-like situation with many in the auditorium running for cover.

The “Bawasaba” hitmaker later apologized for the incident after he received the Songwriter of the year award.

“I only had to act on natural instincts…I come in peace and I go in peace…by their deeds we have all seen them,” he said.

Meanwhile, two of the categories including the big one- ‘Artiste of the year’ was not announced due to the dissension that occurred.

Kwami Sefa Kayi one of the MCs for the event, announced that the winners for those categories would be announced in a press conference at a later date.

Here are the winners for the night: Traditional Artiste of the Year – Kwan Pa; Instrumentalist of the Year – Mr Okyere; Lifetime Achievement Award – Dr Rev Mrs Mary Ghansah, Obuoba J.A. Adofo, Prof Kofi Abraham; Unsung Artiste of the Year – Kula; Gospel Song of the Year – Diana Hamilton for ‘Mo Ne Yo’; Highlife Song of the Year – Shatta Wale for ‘My Level’. Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year – Shatta Wale for ‘Gringo’; Hiphop Song of the Year – Kwesi Arthur for ‘Anthem’; Hiplife Song of the Year – ‘Obiaa Wone Master’ by Yaa Pono feat Stonebwoy; Afropop Song of the Year – ‘Akwaaba’ by Guilty Beatz feat Mr Eazi, Pappy Kojo and Patapaa; Gospel Artiste of the year – Diana Hamilton; Highlife Artiste of the Year – Kuami Eugene; Hiplife/Hippop Artiste of the Year – Medikal; Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year – Stonebwoy; Video of the Year award – MzVee – Come and See My Moda feat Yemi Alade (Dir Xbills Ebenezer); Best Collaboration of the Year – Stonebwoy – Kpoo Keke feat Medikal, Kwesi Arthur, Darko Vibes & Kelvyn Boy; Record of the Year – Akwaboah – Hye Me Bo; Songwriter of the Year – King Promise – CCTV; Producer of the Year – Kuami Eugene; Sound Engineer of The Year – Francis Osei with Akwaboah’s ‘Hye Me Bo; Male Vocalist of the Year – KiDi – on ‘Thunder’; Female Vocalist of the Year – Efya; African Artiste of the Year – Burna Boy; Rapper of The Year – Medikal.

Best African Collaboration Akwaaba – Guilty Beatz Ft Mr Eazi, Pappy Kojo & Patapaa; Group of the Year – Bethel Revival Choir; New Artiste of The Year – Wendy Shay; Album of The Year – Rockstar – Kuami Eugene; Artiste of The Decade – Sarkodie.

Source: GNA