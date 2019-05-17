GES denies GH¢60.00 training fee

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has denied that it was charging teachers GH¢60.00 for the training on the New Standard-Based Curriculum for Kindergarten (KG) and Primary (P) School teachers.

It has therefore asked the teachers to treat the rumour with contempt and go ahead to participate in the on-going training, which had begun in the Eastern Region and would later be extended to the other regions.

In a press release, signed by Ms Casandra Twum Ampofo, Head of the Public Relations Unit of GES and copied the Ghana News Agency said, it is an attempt by some people to mar the exercise.

“We would like to state unequivocally that it is not true and it is a calculated attempt to undermine the smooth running of the training workshop,” it added.

The release explained that a letter they were referring to was not related to the training but another capacity workshop organized in collaboration with a private education consult.

Management would like to assure hardworking teachers that no amount is being charged for the training work shop on the New Curriculum, it re-iterated.

It noted that the Ministry of Education had provided funds to carry out the training for all teachers from KG to P-Six.

It said that “GES in collaboration with the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment is also poised to carry out its mandate to ensure that quality education is provided to the Ghanaian child.”

Source: GNA