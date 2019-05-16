NLA trains NABCO recruits on e-kiosk assembling technology

The National Lottery Authority (NLA), in collaboration with the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) Secretariat, have trained about 36 NABCO recruits on technology transfer and assembling procedures for the NLA solar-powered e-kiosks.

The e-kiosks offer information or services by means of a computer screen.

The NLA, through private partnership, is expected to roll out about 40, 000 solar-powered e-kiosks across the country.

Due to its commitment to the Local Content and Local Participation Law of Ghana, the NLA had reached a consensus with the NABCO Secretariat to train the recruits for the assembling technology.

A statement from the Public Relations Unit of the NLA and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Wednesday said the first and second batches of 20 participants were selected from all the regions in February 2019.

It said the trainees would train others on the e-Kiosk assembling technology transfer in their respective regions, which would be decentralised across the country to create jobs to boost the local economy.

It said the training showed demonstrable competence of the knowledge acquired and commended the NLA and the NABCO Secretariat for the initiative.

The training was in line with the vision of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s Government to economically, socially and financially empower Ghanaians.

For the first batch of trainees, Mr Mohammed Yahaya from Ada was adjudged the Overall Best Trainer, while Mr Tuffour Nicholas from Sunyani, and Madam Doreena Alaliga Bawa from Tamale, were the First and Second Runners-up respectively.

For the second batch, Mr Azoteyinne Joshua and Mr Atanga Michael Atadena both from Bolgatanga were adjudged Overall Best Trainer and First Runner-up respectively, while Mr Twum Maxwell from Techiman was adjudged the Second Runner-up.

The awardees won based on hard work, commitment to duty, discipline, efficiency, effectiveness, smartness and attention to details.

The e-Kiosk Concept is a private sector driven project, which would equally partner the Ghana Revenue Authority, banks, the One District One Factory Secretariat, metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies, insurance companies, Ghana Post Company Limited among others to make revenue generation and collection convenient in the country.

These would include banking services, Western Union, MoneyGram, Mobile Money Transactions, payment of utility bills, payment of satellite TV fees and courier services.

Source: GNA