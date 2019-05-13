President to tour Oti Region

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 embark on a six-day working visit of the newly created Oti, North East and Savanna Regions.

The tour is the second phase of the President’s working visit of the newly created regions.

The President last April visited the Ahafo, Western North and Bono East Regions.

President Akufo-Addo will commence the tour at Jasikan in the Oti region, where he would cut the sod for the construction of the Jasikan-Dodi Pepesu road captured under the Sinohydro projects, after holding a durbar with the Chiefs and people of Jasikan, Kadjebi, and Biakoye at Jasikan in the Buem constituency.

He is expected to also cut the sod for the construction of the Kpassa-Mama Akura roads in the Nkwanta South constituency, as well as interact with tutors and students of Nkwanta SHS, where he would also break the ground for the construction of a classroom and dormitory block, and later meet the Chiefs and people from Nkwanta North and South at a durbar at Nkwanta.

On Wednesday May 15, 2019, President Akufo-Addo will conduct an inspection of the progress of work on the Nkwanta – Dambai road at Nkwanta, visit the proposed site for Regional Coordinating Council at Dambai, the Oti regional capital, and attend a durbar of the Chiefs and people of Krachi in the Krachi/Nchumuru constituencies.

The President would on Thursday May 16, move to the North East region where he starts the tour with a durbar of Chiefs and people of Nalerigu at Nayiri Naa Bohugu Abdulai Mahami Sheriga’s palace in Nalerigu.

Whilst there, he will inspect a water project, and visit the proposed site for the Regional Coordinating Council at Nalerigu in the Nalerigu/Gambaga constituency.

A brief stop at Sakogu will see the President commission a Community Day SHS, and proceed to interact with tutors and students of Nakpanduri SHS where he will also commission a 120-bed capacity dormitory, followed by a sod cutting for the construction of town roads in Bunkpurugu and a durbar with the Chiefs and people of Chereponi.

The President would on Friday, May 17, 2019, proceed to the Yagaba Koubori and Walewale Constituencies, where, beginning with a durbar at Yagaba, he would also commission a warehouse, and inspect an IWAD 1000 Hector Irrigation Project, all under the Planting for Food and Jobs Programme.

He will climax his tour of the North East region in Walewale with a durbar of Chiefs, preceded by an inspection of a Water Project.

On Saturday, May 18, 2019, a courtesy call on the Paramount Chief of Wasipe and an interaction with Daboya Smock Weavers will herald the beginning of the President’s tour of the Savanna region.

He will interact with tutors and students of Sawla SHS and inspect ongoing works of a District Hospital at Sawla

President Akufo-Addo will on Sunday attend an Inter-denominational Church Service at Damongo followed by a courtesy call on the Overlord of the Gonja Traditional Area,Yagbonwura Tumtumba Boresa I.

He will then be conducted round the Regional Coordinating Council, attend a durbar of Chiefs and people of Yapei at the Yapeiwura’s Palace and an inspection of the Yapei Water Extension Project in the Yapei Kusawgu constituency.

The President is scheduled to return to Accra later on Sunday, May 19, 2019.

Source: GNA