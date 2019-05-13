GSA starts mandatory certification of building, construction materials

The Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) has begun processes towards the enforcement of a mandatory scheme for the certification and conformity assessment of all precast products for the building and construction industry.

In this direction, the Authority has put together a training programme to sensitise players in the sector on the need to manufacture building materials that meet international standards, as part of the GSA’s strategy to improve the quality and safety of buildings and ensure that Ghanaians have value for money.

A statement from the GSA said the programme was expected to train about 200 block manufacturers on the mandatory scheme for certification.

The GSA said the participants would also be taken through the full processes for certification and the entire project is expected to benefit the public in diverse ways, including the consistent availability and purchase of quality precast products for the building and construction industry and value for money.

The project will also lead to the reduction of accidents at construction sites, which are attributed to sub-standard products; improve on the safety of buildings as well as assure the use of quality building materials that would also contribute to stronger buildings that stand the test of time with regard to natural disasters such as earthquakes, storms and floods.

“To the government, the project will help to bring sanity to the industry by ensuring the manufacture of quality products, in addition to creating jobs and serving as a source of revenue for the government,” the statement said.

In this direction, the GSA requires all block manufacturers to register with it and ensure that their operations are regularised. The

GSA has promised strict enforcement of the scheme with applicable sanctions applied to those who do not comply.

GSA’s mission is to contribute towards the growth of industry, protect consumers and facilitate trade through standards, metrology and conformity assessment.

The Ghana Standards Authority is mandated to ensure that building materials including; precast products manufactured in Ghana, for the building and construction industry, meet optimum requirements and specifications.

Under the Standards Authority Act, the Authority has the mandate to prohibit the sale or manufacture of goods in the national interest;

and to provide for the registration and regulation of the use of standard marks.

Also, subsequent legislation in the Ghana Standards (Certification Mark) and the National Building Regulation mandate the GSA to carry out such exercises.

In addition, the GSA has national standards for these products and has the facilities, mechanism and competence to develop additional standards if needed.

Established in August, 1967, the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) is the National Statutory Body responsible for the management of the nation’s quality infrastructure.

The GSA’s mission is to contribute to the growth of industry, protect consumers and facilitate trade through metrology, standardisation and conformity assessments (that is Testing, Inspection and Certification).

It provides the necessary assurance that goods and services are of acceptable quality and also promotes the growth of industry, enhances sustainable development and contributes to good public governance.

The Authority is legally mandated to undertake National Standards development and dissemination, Testing Services, Inspection activities, Product certification scheme, Calibration, Verification and Inspection of Weights, Measures and Weighing and Measuring Instruments.

Source: GNA