Dogboe to move up to featherweight after second defeat to Navarette

Ghana’s Isaac Dogboe has said he will move up to featherweight after losing a world championship title to Mexican Emanuel Navarrette for the second consecutive time in five months.

The former World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Super Bantamweight world champion said he believes he would be much stronger adding four more pounds to his weight for his next fight.

“Right now, I would like to let everyone be aware that the super bantamweight division is very challenging for me to make weight,” Dogboe revealed after his second straight loss.

Navarrete defeated Dogboe by technical knockout (TKO) in Round 12 to retain his WBO Super Bantamweight world title – the same belt he won in his first fight against Dogboe in December – at the Tucson Convention Center in USA on Saturday.

Dogboe (20-2, 14 KOs), starter well in the early with a more spirited effort by crowding Navarrete (27-1, 23 KOs). who at 5-foot-7 enjoyed a 5-inch advantage in height over Dogboe.

But Navarrete grew more than comfortable on the inside and met the oncoming charges of Dogboe using every bit of his massive height and reach advantages in launching power shots from long range.

It was a bitter end for the Ghanaian after his father and trainer Paul Dogboe threw in the towel in the 12th and final round.

Dogboe was sent to the canvas for the second time in the fight following a right hand shot from his adversary. He beat the count, but his corner felt he was in no condition to continue.

Source: GNA