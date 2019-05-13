Black Stars coach to name 30-man AFCON squad on May 20

Black Stars coach James Kwesi Appiah will name a 30-man squad on Monday, May 20, to prepare for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), to be held in Egypt next month.

The list is expected to include few surprises as well as some local components.

The squad would be pruned down to 23 for the final tournament in Egypt after preliminary preparations.

The team is expected to begin a residential camping ahead of the tournament on June 1, in Dubai after which the final squad would be named.

This was disclosed by Ibrahim Tanko, Deputy coach of the Black Stars in a n interview with the GNA Sports.

“We should expect a team that should help us achieve our goal at the AFCON. There is going to be one or two surprises in the team. We will have two friendly matches, one confirmed but the other is yet to be confirmed,” he said.

Ghana is paired with defending champions Cameroon, Benin and Guinea-Bissau in Group F for the three-week tourney.

Black star would be based in Ismalia where they would play two matches and move to Suez for their final group game.

Source: GNA