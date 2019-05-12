Government committed to development of Zongos – Bawumia

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Saturday reiterated government’s commitment to the development of Zongo communities in the country.

He said the Ministry of Inner City and Zongo Development was established to upgrade Zongos into communities of choice, which the Zongo Development Fund was gradually achieving and called for support of all.

The Vice President said this at the Kpando Zongo Central mosque in the Kpando Municipality as part of his tour of Zongo communities to interact with Muslims during the holy month of Ramadan.

Dr. Bawumia said government was rolling out all promises it made during the 2016 general elections such as the reduction of import duties, introduction of free Senior High School (SHS), Planting for Food and Jobs, the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) and asked the populace to keep faith in the government.

He said before his government took over administration in 2017, about 3,000 contracts of Arabic instructors had been terminated and that within two years of being in power, the contracts had been restored with the instructors working.

“With all these achievements of our government and fulfilling of promises, I can emphatically say no government in the history of this country has achieved what we have achieved,” Dr. Bawumia noted.

He said poor road networks were another problem government was determined to tackle adding that plans were advanced to enable work resumed on the Eastern corridor road this year.

Alhaji Abdulai Abass, Chief of Kpando Zongo Community who was grateful to the Vice President for his visit appealed to government to provide the community with an ambulance to ease stress and cut cost in conveying the dead to the cemetery, which far from the community.

Alhaji Abass said the community had acquired about 100 acres of land and appealed to government to construct a Senior High Technical School on it for the community.

He also appealed to government to rebuild a makeshift structure into a community health centre to bring healthcare closer to the people.

Prayers were said for the Vice President, his entourage, the President of Ghana and the government.

The Vice President donated an amount of GH¢2, 000.00 to the chiefs and elders, GH¢2, 000.00 to the Imams and Mallams, GH¢1, 000 to women, and 25 bags of rice with 25 bags of sugar to the Zongo community.

He was accompanied by Mr. Abubakar Boniface Saddique, Minister of State at the Office of the Vice President, Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister, Rev. Johnson Avuletey, Deputy Volta Regional Minister, Alhaji Mohammed Baba Alhassan, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Zongo Development Fund, Mr. Elvis Djampoh, Kpando Municipal Chief Executive, Mr. Kudjo Edmund Attah, North Dayi District Chief Executive and executives and members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) led by Mr. Makafui Woanyah, Volta Regional Chairman of the Party.

Source: GNA